Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 2,383,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,385. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

