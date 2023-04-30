Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bright Green Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGXX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

