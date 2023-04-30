Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $79.88

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

