Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$7.56

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEL. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.04.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of C$152.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5491892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

