Brooktree Capital Management Buys 447 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FISV traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 2,767,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

