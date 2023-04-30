Brooktree Capital Management Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,819,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

