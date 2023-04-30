Brooktree Capital Management Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 11.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 645,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

