Brooktree Capital Management Sells 3,710 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,664. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

