Brooktree Capital Management Sells 3,710 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,664. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.