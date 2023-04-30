Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.79. 718,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

