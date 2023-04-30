BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

