Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,148 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,148 ($26.83).

BRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.48) to GBX 2,200 ($27.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.04) to GBX 2,360 ($29.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,591 ($32.36) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.17). The stock has a market cap of £9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,334.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,482.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,254.13.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

