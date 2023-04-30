BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,570. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

About BuzzFeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.