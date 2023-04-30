Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

