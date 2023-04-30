Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,400.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

Featured Stories

