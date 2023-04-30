CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $520,873.55 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,325.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00302459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00527692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00403400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.