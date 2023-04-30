Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,375.4 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

