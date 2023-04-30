Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 3,264,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.94. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.32.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

