Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 595,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 207,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

