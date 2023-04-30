Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

NYSE:CSL opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

