Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,307. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
