CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.