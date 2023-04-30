CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after acquiring an additional 303,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. 2,075,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.