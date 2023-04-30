Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,941. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

