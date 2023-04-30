Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

