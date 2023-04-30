Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.54 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

