Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Celularity Stock Performance
Shares of CELU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,599. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
