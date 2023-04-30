Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

CNC opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

