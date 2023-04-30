Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

