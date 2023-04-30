Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys 5,880 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,607,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCR stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.06.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

