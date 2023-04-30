Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,656,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 205,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

