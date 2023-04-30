Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHMI remained flat at $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

