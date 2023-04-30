Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.
