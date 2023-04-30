Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Chevron

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

