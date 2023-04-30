Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.58. 10,036,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,429. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

