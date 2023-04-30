Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,429. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

