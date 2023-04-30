China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

