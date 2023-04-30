Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,660.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.73. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

