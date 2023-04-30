Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,240.00 at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,567.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

