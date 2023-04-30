Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $28,365 over the last three months. 7.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 760,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

Further Reading

