Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Cielo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cielo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

