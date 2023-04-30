Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.79% of Ciena worth $59,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 1,216,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,747. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

