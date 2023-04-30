Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,824,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.