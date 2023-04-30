Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 192,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

