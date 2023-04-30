Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.82 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,129,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

