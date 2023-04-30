CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,118. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

