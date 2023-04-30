CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.