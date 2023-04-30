Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

