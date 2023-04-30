Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans — Dividend of $1.60

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NYSE KOF opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

