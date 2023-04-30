Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $21,769,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

