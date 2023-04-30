CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.
Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,302. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
