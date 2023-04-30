CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,302. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

